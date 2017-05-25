Fun and games at Argus Centre

The Argus Playgroup in Selkirk will be holding an open day on Wednesday, May 31, from 1-3pm.

This will allow parents and children who are looking at pre-school nursery availability to visit the playgroup and meet with the play leaders.

It is an opportunity for parents to discuss with them how to register and what funding may be available, as well as seeing all the fun learning activities which take place within the playroom and garden area.

The playgroup is also offering one of its poloshirts free to those who register on the day.

The parent-led community playgroup is situated next to the high school and Pringle Park in Selkirk.

Children can attend sessions from two years and nine months until primary school, with funded sessions available.

Committee member Hayley Blair told us: “The playgroup follows the curriculum, ensuring children are given the best start in life, and a strong foundation for their progression into school.

“Staff take great pride in offering a nurturing environment where children attending are taking their first steps in the big wide world with the best of support from a fantastic group of play leaders.

“The indoor space offers painting and drawing areas, storybooks, baking and the enclosed outdoor space has its own mud kitchen, space to play and climb and where the children can grow plants and vegetables.

“The children recently took part in a sponsored toddle around the Pringle Park, and they visit the Bield and sing to the residents – always a highlight for all involved – and have an end-of-term trip to Bowhill.

“It’s an exciting, educational and nurturing environment for your little one’s ‘first little steps in the big wide world’.”

For further information, email arguspg@hotmail.com