From Selkirk Rotary to the top of the world

Souter, and recent graduate of Stirling University, Alistair Penny, returned to Selkirk Rotary Club on Wednesday, October 18, to give a presentation on his latest adventure.

Alistair, who formerly took part in the Rotary Club of Selkirk’s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) programme, when he worked for four months during the summer in Hohe Tauern Nation Park in the East Tyrol, Austria.

Alistair thanked Rotary for the earlier opportunity to attend the camp when he was a Selkirk pupil, saying: “I owe a lot to the Rotary as my participation in the RYLA programme highlighted what I can achieve and opened my eyes to sharing such experiences.

“Without that RYLA experience, I may not have even considered going to work for Collett’s Mountain Holidays in Austria for the summer and I would have missed out on so much.”

Ferdous Ahmed, president of Selkirk Rotary Club, said: “It is great to see that Rotary has had such an impact on this young man look forward to hearing more of his successes in the future.

“It was an excellent presentation, and we are very proud that Alistair wanted to share the adventure with our members, it made for a great evening.”

During his time in Austria, Alistair led walks with guests of all abilities and ages ranging from 30 to 80 years old.

He showed some amazing photography of his activities there when, in his free time, he took part in road cycling, mountain biking, ferrata climbing (using cables), and alpine mountaineering on three different mountains – Grossvenediger (3666m), Simonyspitze (3473m) and Grossglockner (3798m the highest mountain in Austria.

The Rotary Club of Selkirk supports the RYLA programme annually as part of its on-going programme world-wide to aid youth development.