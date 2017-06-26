For Michael’s a jolly good Rotary Fellow

For his part in championing Rotary’s national Champions of Change awards night, former Borders MP Michael Moore has himself been honoured.

Michael, when he was Secretary of State for Scotland, took up the cudgels with Midlem Rotarian Herbert Chatters to bring about the first Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland Awards night four years ago when the honours were handed out at the Scotland Office in London by then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

Since that time the annual event has grown in stature, having been hosted at the House of Lords. Awardees have been unsung heroes from all over the country, including one from Duns and several from other parts of the south of Scotland.

This year’s event saw a clash of dates with the Borders Book Festival launch of which Michael is the newly-appointed chairman, which meant he was unable to receive his prestigious award in person. Standing in for him was his friend and former parliamentary colleague, Lord Menzies Campbell, who said he was delighted to receive the Paul Harris Fellow Award – one which is made to Rotarians and others who have done outstanding work for and on behalf of Rotary International.

It was then handed over to event organiser Herbert, pictured right, who brought it back to the Borders to present to Michael, taking time out from his busy schedule to receive it on a visit to Midlem.

Michael commented: “My part was miniscule compared to the magnitude of the energy and initiative shown by the Rotary Champions.”

