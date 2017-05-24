Fly to Neverland

Second to the right and straight on till morning is the call to Lost Boys and Tinkerbells this bank holiday for a magical weekend at Bowhill House and Country Estate.

The Peter Pan-themed weekend, from 11am-4pm every day from Saturday, May 27 until Monday, May 29, is perfect for little ones – and parents who aren’t quite ready to grow up.

Families can build dens like Lost Boys, create glittering wands to chant for fairies or voyage on a crocodile hunt led by Captain Hook.

The whole family will also have the chance to lookout for Shadows during tours of Bowhill House and sprinkle pixie dust around the Estate on Tinkerbell trails and treasure hunts.

There will be plenty going on throughout the weekend to keep everyone entertained, from crafts to outdoor adventures based on the much-loved tale of Peter Pan and its beloved characters.

Tickets cost £4.50/£3.50 for children. Full details from www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.