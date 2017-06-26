Flume could be reopened

The reopening of the flume at Teviotdale Leisure Centre looks to be going swimmingly as plans could be drawn up to do so by the end of the summer.

The Mansfield Road centre’s flume closed in 2008 due to its age, as well as the cost of providing 27,000 gallons of water for the flume each time it was operated.

Now it is expected that a business plan for its reopening will be drawn up soon, according to Ben Lamb, head of operations at Live Borders.

He also said: “We are currently working with a range of different specialists and consultants to make sure we test the issues to make sure it’s operational and that it runs for the allocated period and for as long as we need it to and that it’s cost-effective.

“The flume is an absolutely fantastic asset for the community as swimming is a lifelong skill that comes with loads of benefits, and I truly believe that if we get the flume operational, it is fun, it is exciting and it will be a new experience.

“That will, in turn, give opportunities for kids and familits to come and visit the facilities and become more active on a regular basis.”

Mr Lamb added that Live Borders has earmarked funds from its £250,000 capital allocation for this year, but there is no overall cost at this stage.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer said Teries would welcome its reopening.

He said: “This will be a great feature that is likely to increase the numbers who use the pool particularly encouraging youngsters improving their fun as well as their safety.”