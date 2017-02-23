Flower power on show for event

Three Borders tourist attractions are adding their flower power to a nationwide outdoor festival.

Kailzie Gardens near Peebles, DryburghAbbey and Dawyck Botanic Garden at Stobo are taking part in this year’s Scottish Snowdrop Festival by inviting visitors to come along to see their displays of the winter flower.

The event, now in its 11th year, continues until Sunday, March 12.

It is being organised by Discover Scottish Gardens and is supported by VisitScotland.

The abbey is one of 13 newcomers among the 50-plus destinations taking part, also including Cringletie House Hotel at Peebles.

Graham Stewart, curator of Dawyck Botanic Garden, said: “We are very lucky in Scotland to have a fantastic climate for snowdrops, with many species thriving here and creating stunning displays.

“The snowdrops at Dawyck flourish brilliantly, and the garden looks wonderful at this time of year.

“Similar spectacular displays can be seen the length and breadth of the country.”

Doug Wilson, regional Director of VisitScotland, added: “Over the past decade, the Scottish Snowdrop Festival has grown to become an annual calendar highlight, with the first snowdrops of the year a sign that spring is just around the corner.

“The festival also provides a welcome boost for attractions during a traditionally quieter period of the year, and we hope as many people as possible will get out and about to enjoy this great seasonal sight around Scotland’s most stunning gardens and estates.”

Festival founder Catherine Erskine said: “We are very lucky in Scotland to have a fantastic climate for snowdrops, with many species thriving here and creating stunning displays, and this year, due to a mild winter, snowdrops are certainly popping their heads out earlier than they have for many years.”

For details of opening times and admission prices, go to www.scotlandsgardens.org/news/snowdrops-2017 or www.visitscotland.com/blog/scotland/snowdrop-festival