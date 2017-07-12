Floods lead to nice day for wet wedding

A Borders couple refused to let their spirits be dampened when their wedding day was hit by severe flooding.

Andrew Dun, 31, and bride Agnes, 28, of Heriot, had to turn to around 70 guests, family and friends to help them move venue at the last minute when the River Eye burst its banks.

The couple, who had been planning their wedding since March, had everything fully in place for a “right guid wedding” at Agnes’s parents home in Grantshouse, on Friday, June 30.

However, a substantial amount of rain started to fall on the Thursday, creating puddles around the marquee installed by St Boswells-based Best Intent. That did not cause too much concern among the wedding party, so Gary Moore Catering, of Galashiels, arrived and got to work while the bridal party tables were set.

But at around 3pm the river burst its banks and the whole field and marquee was completely flooded.

After tears were shed, the wedding was looking doubtful, but the bride and groom showed their determination as they began the task of moving the wedding to a shed at East Preston Farm instead, though.

They, along with family and friends, waded through knee-deep water to move all contents of the marquee as well as the toilets, bar, 16 tables and all the decorations.

The new venue was ready by 1.30am along with the catering and the marquee.

Suzy Dun, mother of the groom, said: “Due to work commitments for Andrew the wedding had to go ahead then, otherwise they would be having a winter wedding, which they did not want.

“Andrew and Agnes had the most fantastic wedding day.

“It was all that they had hoped for, and they are now very excited for their future together as Mr and Mrs Dun.”