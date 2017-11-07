Flodden 500 efforts were blooming good

Selkirk’s Flodden 500 Association held a highly-successful fundraising event in the pop-up shop at One Tower Street on Saturday morning.

The monies raised will go towards the upkeep of the Flodden Memorial Garden in the grounds of the Victoria Hall.

The garden was opened in 2013 during the 500th anniversary commemorations and the association is solely responsible for its maintenance.

Secretary Sheila Lockie said: “We are very grateful to all who donated items for the raffle, cake and candy and tombola, and to everyone who supported the event on the day.

“It was very successful, as we raised more than £450, which will go towards replacing plants in the memorial garden, as well as the two tubs at the end of Chapel Street, which we have taken over responsibility of.”

Sheila said that next year, the group will be diversifying a little, and are looking into holding a fashion show fundraiser.