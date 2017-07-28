Flat fire in Langlee

Have your say

Fire crews and police were alerted to a flat fire in Hawthorn Road, Langlee this morning.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were alerted to a fire in a ground floor flat in Hawthorn Road in Langlee, this morning at 7.20am.

“Two crews worked with breathing apparatus and a hose reel and the fire was extinguished, and all persons were accounted for.”

We’ll bring more information when we have it.