Flat fire in Langlee

Fire crews and police were alerted to a flat fire in Hawthorn Road, Langlee this morning.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were alerted to a fire in a ground floor flat in Hawthorn Road in Langlee, this morning at 7.20am.
“Two crews worked with breathing apparatus and a hose reel and the fire was extinguished, and all persons were accounted for.”
We’ll bring more information when we have it.
