Fire services respond to house fire at Selkirk

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in Selkirk this morning.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the property at Deer Park at around 8.35am.

A spokesman said: “Two appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene and upon arrival they discovered a fire within the premises.

“Crews wearing protective breathing apparatus entered the building and extinguished the flames with the aid of a high powered hose.

“No casualties were reported and crews remain at the scene as they ventilate the property and check for hotspots.”