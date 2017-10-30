Fifty-year-old hurt in A72 collision dies in city hospital

The 50-year-old female pedestrian who was injured in a collision near Walkerburn two weeks ago sadly died from her injuries on Friday.

The woman, Sharon Wilson from Walkerburn, was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes A150 car at around 11am on Monday, October 16 – and police are appealing for anyone who witness the incident to get in touch.

After the incident, Sharon was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and later transfer to the Western General Hospital, where she sadly passed away on Friday, October 27.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Sharon’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful, loving and caring Sharon.

“She will be sorely missed. We would ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Constable Paul Aitchison of the Road Policing Unit said: “This is a very difficult time for Sharon’s family and our sincere condolences are with them.

“Our enquiries continue and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling on the A72 just south of Walkerburn shortly before the collision, to please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1087 of October 16.