Festival of wool crafts

Final preparations for this spring’s St Abbs Wool Festival are in full swing

The festival on Saturday, April 8, will be held at Eyemouth Community Centre between 10am and 4pm.

Organiser Jennie Howes said: “Our move to Eyemouth Community Centre last November was really successful and this will be the festival’s new home. The extra space was so well received by everyone. We had around 500 visitors to the last festival, it was a resounding success. Eyemouth was buzzing!”

The bigger venue means more stallholders, some new faces and some established favourites too. Crafting workshops mean you can have a go at classes in peg loom weaving, needle felting, wet felting and knitting, all hosted by local professional crafters. Get in touch - there may still be places left!

The Tweed Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers and the Haddington Spinners and Weavers are demonstrating and sharing skills and there’s somewhere to sit with a Scottish Women’s Institute cuppa and cake, crafting and blethering with friends old and new.

With designers, knitters, weavers, spinners, dyers, felters, artists and shepherdesses taking part there’s something for everyone.

If you love wool this is the place to be.

Admission £2 (under 16s free).

Find more information at www.skybluepink-designs.com/st-abbs-wool-festival or telephone 01890 771154.