Female pillion passenger who died in Yarrow Valley motorbike crash is named

Borders police have released the identity of the woman who dies following a road collision in the Yarrow Valley on Saturday, May 6.

Evelyn King, aged 53 from Blackburn in Lancashire, was a pillion passenger on one of the bikes when it was involved in a collision with another motorcycle near the Gordon Arms, close to the junction of the A708 and the B709.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while the two male riders, aged 54 and 27, were taken to hospital.

Police Constable Martin Young from Galashiels Road Policing Department said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Evelyn’s family as they come to terms with their loss and ask that they are left in private to mourn.”