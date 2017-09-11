Fears that the Ettrick show might not go on

Ettrick Flower Show trophy winners proudly display their awards at the Boston Hall – but a questionmark hangs over the event’s future.

The lack of entries in the flower, vegetable and pot plant sections could be put down to bad weather – however, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “The entries in all sections were down, and the remaining classes, which are not affected by a bad summer, would seem to be simply due to apathy.

The spokesperson went on: “After consulting the community, and making many suggested changes to the show last year, it had a brief revival and was very well supported.

“However, for the show to remain viable, that level of support would need to continue and the committee had agreed that they would review it year by year. It would now seem that once again there is a question as to the show’s future.

“The committee put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to stage the show, arranging the schedule and flyers and getting them printed and distributed; rearranging the hall and then decorating it, baking and sandwich making for the home-made teas.

“The event has become a very good afternoon tea, and a good opportunity for the community to get together for a catch-up. However, please let us not forget that it is firstly a flower show, and just afternoon teas would require much less organisation.”

Trophy winners – Napier Cup (most points in flowers): Sheila Tyldesley; Thirlestane Hill Cup (best exhibit in flowers): Lucile Macleod; Pot Plant Trophy (most points in pot plants): Sheila Tyldesley; Cacra Hill Cup (best exhibit in pot plants): Thomas Bryson; Strang Steel Cup (most points in decorative section): Roxy Stephen; George Stephen Quaich (best exhibit in decorative section): Roxy Stephen; Flockfield potato trophy (most points, classes 22-24): Thomas Bryson; Macvicar Rose Bowl (most points, classes 25-35): Peter Johnson; Jack Goddard Trophy (most points, classes 36-41): Roxy Stephen; Ettrick Pen Cup (best exhibit in vegetables): Thomas Bryson; James Baird Sheild (most points in baking): Sarah Gorrill/Anne Turnbull; Tushielaw Cup (best exhibit in baking): Sarah Gorrill; Oliver Rose Bowl (most points in preserves): Sheila Tyldesley; Brockhope Cup (best exhibit in preserves): Sheila Tyldesley; Andrea Ashburn Trophy (most points in photography): Sheila Tyldesley; Photography Trophy (best exhibit in section): Sheila Tyldesley; Golden Anniversary Trophy (most points in crafts): Alma Dowle; Ward Law Cup (best exhibit in crafts): Carole Howden. George Milne Trophy (best exhibit in juvenile art exhibition): Callum Hewson – who was unable to stay for the prize winners’ photograph). Jim and Joan Dodds Trophy (most points in show): Sheila Tyldesley; Jolly Scarecrow: Jim Jam and PJ Man: Sophie Speed.