Fantastic chance to try anything from archery to belly dancing

There’s a good chance you may have ran out of things to do with the kids since school finished a month ago, but there’s no shortage of ideas this Sunday, July 30.

Local artist Lara Greene and yoga instructor Pollyanna of Yoga Frog have teamed up to organise a day jam-packed with exciting and unusual activities and taster sessions for all ages at the Haining.

Entry is free and activities are by donation.

It’s hoped that this will be a regular event.

Lara told us: “We feel strongly that the Haining has so much potential and is currently underused, due to it needing so much work.

“However, it is useable for lots of things in the condition it is currently and we hope to organise more events in the future.”

Visitors will be given the opportunity to try anything from yoga, belly dancing, healthy cookery for kids, plaster casting from nature, mosaic-making, jewellery-making with perspex, tonal singing, bow and arrow shooting, nature activities, gardening, baby wearing (sling library), drama for kids and outdoor play equipment.

In addition to this there will be locally-made items for sale, a café with local freshly-roasted coffee, homemade snacks, seating and music.

All are invited to come along and have a go at something new.

The event aims to promote local small businesses and individuals who run classes locally or are just starting a new enterprise in the area.

It will showcase the wealth of activities available in the region, and new classes are starting up soon. It will also provide a fantastic day out for adults and families.

Lara, a sculptor based in Selkirk, teaches classes for children and adults as well as exhibiting her own work and making pieces to commission.

And Pollyana is an experienced yoga instructor and runs her company Yoga Frog with her husband. They run classes, courses and much more across the Borders.