Family pay tribute to man found dead on road near Denholm

A mobility scooter user found dead on a road near Denholm last week has been named by police as Andrew Goodfellow.

The body of the 77-year-old, of Denholm, was discovered on the B6359 road to Hassendean next to his overturned scooter shortly after 11am last Thursday.

Andrew Goodfellow, 77, of Denholm.

An ambulance crew was called out by the member of the public who found him near Knowetownhead Farmhouse, but they were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Goodfellow’s family have issued a statement via Police Scotland paying tribute to him.

In it, they say: “Andrew was a brother to Ella and Rob, uncle of Gordon and Shona and great-uncle to Fraser, Carrie and Finlay.

“He was a generous and kind man whose passion in life was horse-racing.

“He was a keen rugby fan and a lover of the Isle of Man TT.

“Andrew lived in Denholm for most of his life, where many friends have supported him since he became disabled and wheelchair-bound.

“Andrew had brilliant carers who provided excellent care for him so that he could remain in his home and retain his independence.

“He will be greatly missed by family and friends.”

Police are appealing for any potential witnesses to Mr Goodfellow’s death to get in touch.

Sgt John Easton, of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Borders road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, and we’d urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit via 101, quoting incident number 1,093 of November 9.