Eyebrows are raised as Misty retains title

Galashiels beauty specialist Misty Crew flew the Borders flag on Sunday, by retaining the Best Brow Specialist award at the prestigious Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Misty, 32, whose salon Mistys Brow Specialist was the only winner from the region on the night, told us: “I won the same award last year, although it was much a much harder category this year as there were eight in the finals this time around – including lots of really great eyebrow specialists. I really didn’t think I’d win again, just little me from the Borders up against some really big talent from all over Scotland, so I’m very shocked but very pleased.

“I love doing eyebrows every day ... I can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing.”

The event – otherwise known as the quite superb acronym The SHABAs – is held in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel, and brings together the very best of hair and beauty talent in the country, and to win the same award twice in a row is a real feat.

When she won the title in 2016, it was the first time the category was introduced, so Misty remains the only winner.

Misty, who has been in her new salon in Bank Street just over a year, said that as there are so many beauty salons locally, it was important that she specialised in something different, which is how she became a brow specialist – and she continues to be very busy reshaping, tinting and forming epibrows (a semi-permanent treatment).

Misty, who is married to Rick and has three children, says she is thankful that her customers don’t mind making their appointments to fit in with her own busy schedule.

Check out Misty’s Brow Specialist on Facebook for more information.