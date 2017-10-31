Event launches poppy appeal and search for medals’ owners

Selkirk’s Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association and the Ettrick Forest Branch of the Royal British Legion held a successful coffee morning on Saturday, October 28, to launch this year’s poppy appeal.

As well as raising £480 on the day, some headway was made in the search for the rightful owners of some First World War memorabilia, including medals and documents, which had been on display in the Selkirk Legion Club in the town’s The Valley, but once that club closed, these items were left behind and until recent years have been in a box in a garage.

Mr Deacon said: “It is important that where possible we return these items to the families as they are part of their history.”

Of the medals, Mr Deacon said: All of them were inscribed with the number, rank and name of each individual.

“A.A. Kerr, for instance, was a petty officer in the Royal Navy. Where did he serve? What ship was he on? I’ve done research where I can, but a lot of the records are lost.

“I need the help of the local community to try and identify these people.”

Also among the items needing to find their true owners are a footlocker plate belonging to a Captain Palmer of the Rifle Brigade; and several documents.

Mr Deacon added: “The identification of some of the medals and documents has gained momentum at the coffee morning, with some encouraging leads to the ‘Lindores’ and ‘Crozier’ items.

“The event was very well supported by the wonderful people of Selkirk.

“I would also like to thank all that baked, served, washed up, donated prizes and gave up their valuable time to make the event such a success.”