Event gets five stars from competitors

Despite reported problems with protesters, the 2017 Tesco Bank Tour o’ the Borders was another success enjoyed by the vast majority of the 2,000 riders who took part.

There was even a touch of celebrity – with Paralympic gold medallist Karen Darke taking part in the 88km event with her father Mike-Chris, and thoroughly enjoying it.

The Rio handcyclist said on Facebook: “Fantastic day out in the Borders. So chuffed that my dad Mike-Chris Darke and Christine Graham got round in great time.”

The event has received 95%, five-star reviews and the other 5% gave it four stars.

Many local hotels have described it as their busiest weekend of the year, and local businesses provided all the event catering.

And with many visitors spending their money in the region, there is no doubt the event helps the Borders economy greatly, say organisers.

Giving feedback to organisers by email, one rider said: “Absolutely brilliant. Best event I have done. Friendly and well organised and beautiful scenery on route. Talla incredible, but made it!”

And another wrote: “What an amazing route, through some of the most beautiful scenery.

“All volunteers and marshals were awesome, huge thanks to them for getting up at stupid o’clock and giving up their Sundays to ensure we all got round safely.”