Euan thanks town for all its support

As Euan Reilly’s time as 2016 Hawick cornet drew to a close this week, he admitted the whole experience had been “hard to describe”.

For while all eyes were on the new cornet on Wednesday, this week signals the start of a very different role for the 24-year-old joiner.

“As right-hand man, you have to organise everything, all the visits to houses, homes and schools,” Euan said. “There is much more to do this year in terms of organisation.

“We’ve visited every farmer whose land we have to cross to check all the routes are clear and to make any changes.

“It is quite daunting, but I’ve had a lot of help from ex-cornets.”

“It been a quick year, and now it’s time to do it all again,” he added. “We have something on every night for the next six weeks. It’s full on.

“I would like to thank everybody for the support I received last year.

“The support from the other towns as well was just brilliant.”

With just one piece of advice to offer this year’s new cornet, he added: “I would tell him to enjoy every minute.

“He doesn’t have to worry about anything – just go out and enjoy it.”

Euan enjoyed a brief but not complete break over the winter months with duties including an address at Hawick Callants’ Club annual dinner and laying a wreath at the war memorial on Remembance Sunday in November.Euan had a good lass behind him last year in Lisa McLean, who recalls last year’s picking night as being “really memorable”.

She said: “The ex-cornets had picked Euan as their cornet for 2016 and he had chosen me as his lass, and I was glad and happy to accept.

“It’s good to be involved in something that dates back to the 1700s.

“On the night, we were at Euan’s house waiting for the letter to come from the provost to say he had been chosen.

“I remember myself and Euan were in a separate room while we waited, together with a few close friends and my acting mother and my mum.

“We then went off to the rugby club for dinner. It was all really memorable, and If I was asked to do it again, I would.”