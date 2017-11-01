Waste site plans up for debate once again

Plans for a £4.8m waste transfer site at Easter Langlee will go before Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee for the second time on Monday.

In April, the committee went against its officers’ recommendations and rejected plans for the facility, intended to handle more than 40,000 tonnes of household waste a year prior to it being transported outwith the region to be dealt with elsewhere.

This time around, the application, again recommended for approval, includes extra improvements to the C77 road leading to it.

The road’s suitability is one of the main issues being raised by objectors.

If approved, construction could begin this month and be completed by August next year.