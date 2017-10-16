Storm Ophelia - Where and when it might hit

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to hit parts of Scotland today, with travel operators warning of disruption and cancellations to ferry and train services.

The huge weather system is now battering parts of the UK with winds up to 80 mph in some places.

When will it hit?

Ophelia is set to hit the UK between 3 pm and 10 pm today (Monday) and then travel further into Scotland and Northern England on Tuesday between 12.05 am and 3 pm. The storm will remain over Northern Ireland as it travels.

Where will it hit?

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde, as well as Northern Ireland and Wales, who will bear the brunt of the storm between noon and 11 pm on Monday.

Winds are expected to peak across Northern Ireland and west Wales this afternoon as well as south west Scotland this evening.

Between 12 pm and 11.55 pm, the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the following areas: Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber. Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Wales will be downgraded to a Yellow also during this time.

On Tuesday between 12.05 am and 3 pm, Central, Tayside and Fife, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire and Humber will continue to have a Yellow weather warning.

The Met Office says the worst of the winds should ease from eastern areas of Scotland and northern England by early afternoon on Tuesday.