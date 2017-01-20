Souters to look into ways of preserving historic Auld Kirk

The future of Selkirk’s Auld Kirk, and ways to involve the local community in the site, will be discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, during which a ‘Friends of the Auld Kirk’ group will be established.

The meeting follows the success of the recent archaeological survey at the Auld Kirk which uncovered the underground remains of a medieval chapel where William Wallace was likely to have been made Guardian of Scotland in 1297.

A series of events took place in September last year to increase awareness of the significance of the site within Scottish history and the local area as well as reinforcing the link to William Wallace.

The meeting has been arranged as part of the Selkirk Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

Project officer Colin Gilmour said: “We were hopeful that the discovery made during the archaeological survey and the resulting events last September would encourage the development of further initiatives to secure this important site for the future, and this public meeting is the first step.

“We need to develop ideas and projects to safeguard the site for the future, enhances its interpretation and ensure its upkeep, and the support and involvement of the local community is key to that.”

The meeting is being held in the County Hotel, Selkirk, at 7pm and is likely to last around an hour. Tea and coffee will be provided.

The latest free talk on traditional building repair and maintenance as part of the Selkirk CARS programme takes place on Wednesday, February 8, again at 7pm in the County Hotel.

Mr Gilmour added: “Addressing some of the issues in the town with the maintenance of traditional buildings is a core part of the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, and this presentation will look at common problems and discuss ways to address these, as well as provide advice on how property owners can assess their buildings and the appropriate regular maintenance required.”

For more information on either event, contact Colin Gilmour on selkirkcars@scotborders.gov.uk or call 01835 825563.