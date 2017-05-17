Parkland planting begins

Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES) has begun planting around 80 parkland trees at Nether Horsburgh – where the Peebles Agricultural Society’s Annual Show takes place.

The planting is part of the wider transformation of the site, which was acquired by FES back in 2011 to create an “exemplar forest for the 21st century”.

Oak, Scots Pine and Norway Maple will be planted along the valley floor close to the A72 to create a more attractive landscape.

John Ogilvie, Forest Enterprise Scotland’s planning forester in the Borders, said: “Since we purchased Nether Horsburgh there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes, developing a woodland creation plan and carrying out public consultations.

“Higher up at Nether Horsburgh we have started work on a new forest road that will link Glentress with the A72.

“This new road will become the main route out for timber.”

Mr Ogilvie added: “In time we won’t need to take timber out through Glentress which is a major safety bonus.”

The parkland trees are a small part of a wider programme of timber planting higher up in Nether Horsburgh, which will see nearly 250 hectares of new trees. The main new planting is due to start in spring 2018.

The management of Nether Horsburgh is also being carried out to complement ongoing work involved in developing Glentress Forest as a major tourism and recreation destination for visitors.

The parkland planting should be completed by the end of next month.