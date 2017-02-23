Ice warning issued as temperatures set to fall

The Met Office has now issued a yellow be aware weather warning across the Scottish Borders for ice between 6pm today and 9am tomorrow.

It is urging Borderers the be aware as the latest forecast is that cold air from the central belt will move down into the Scottish Borders this afternoon and evening, with some snowfall likely.

That will disperse during the evening and overnight, but temperatures are due to fall, particularly in the south west and north of the area.

Due to the expected fall in temperatures, gritters will be operational throughout the Borders this afternoon, but will hold off as long as possible in areas where further rain showers are predicted.

Jim Fraser, Scottish Borders Council’s Emergency Planning Officer, said: “At around 9am this morning we were advised by the Met Office that milder air in the Scottish Borders pushed the expected cold front north, into the central belt. It was this cold front that was behind the amber, be prepared, weather warning.

“People are advised to drive with care this afternoon and evening as temperatures are due to fall quite rapidly.”