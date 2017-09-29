End could be in sight to Borders Railway cash dispute

An end could be in sight to a long legal battle over damage caused during the construction of the Borders Railway.

Scottish Borders Council and Network Rail are in dispute over which of them should foot the bill for repairs needed to roads and bridges because of damage done while the 30-mile line was being built.

Two years since the line was officially opened, a civil action by the council claiming compensation of £1.6m was due to be heard this week at Selkirk Sheriff Court, and two days had been set aside to debate the issues.

However, the hearing was postponed, and further discussions are now planned in a bid to reach an out-of-court settlement.

“The hearing has been postponed pending further dialogue,” said a council spokesperson. “No further comment will be made while these discussions are ongoing.”

The claim relates to work, much of it already undertaken by the council, to repair infrastructure in and around the A7 corridor north of Galashiels allegedly damaged by heavy plant involved in the 18-month construction of the £353m rail link between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.