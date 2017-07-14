Em to lose hair for Bradley

A 16-year-old girl from Kelso, moved by the plight of Durham’s Bradley Lowery – whose funeral takes place today – has vowed to shave off her long locks for charity.

Em McSporran was deeply affected by the moving story of the Durham six-year-old who suffered from neuroblastoma – a rare form of cancer that affected his nerves.

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe

Bradley, a football fanatic who was befriended by England and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe after the youngster was England mascot at a world qualifier match against Lithuania, died last Friday.

His story – and his winning smile – captured the nation’s hearts, including Em’s.

She said: “It was just so sad. I followed Bradley’s story in the news and online, and I could see him having good days and bad days.

“And when he died, I was heartbroken, and I was just left with a feeling that I should have done more when he was still alive.

“I feel raising money for Cancer Research is the least I can do.”

Em has started a Go Fund Me page, in which she has raised £30 of her £100 target.

The proceeds will go to Cancer Research and Em also wants to donate her chopped locks to the Little Princess Trust – a charity which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost theirs through illness.

Em said: “I will hopefully have reached my target by September 5 ... but if I go over it before then I’ll get it done as soon as possible.”

If you would like to donate to Emma’s cause,16 visit her funding site on www.gofundme.com/zrheu7-cancer-research-uk