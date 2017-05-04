Elvis tops Royal Highland Show

The stage is set for music at this year’s Royal Highland Show, Edinburgh.

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show have revealed this year’s programme of live music and entertainment, set to appear alongside the best livestock, farming, food and rural life at this year’s event from June 22-25.

Absolute Elvis dons white jumpsuit and rhinestones, to headline on Saturday, June 24, as the indisputable King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and bring some of his greatest hits to the West Stage.

Bands and performers from across the musical spectrum will appear throughout the four days of the Show. With 11 solo albums to date, John Barker brings his Trumpet Magic to the East and West Stages, while Glasgow-based Awkward Family Portraits blend contemporary folk with Americana.

Pipe Band fans will be spoilt for choice with no fewer than five performing at the show and brass is also represented by the Clackmannan District Brass Band. The Scottish tone continues with a variety of ceilidh and school bands.

Jazz aficionados can enjoy the Dick Lee Trio while the Phoenix Gospel Choir and the Farmers and Farmers’ Wives Choir will appeal to choral enthusiasts. Acoustic group Blu Flint, the Stirling Orchestra, Ups and Downs Theatre Company and family entertainers Damo and Marvo complete the line-up.

Full details can be found at www.royalhighlandshow.org.