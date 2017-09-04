Elderly man’s body pulled from river at Roxburgh

Borders police are conducting enquiries after a member of the public spotted a body in the River Teviot yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The body, an elderly man, was recovered from the river by a specialist water rescue team at Roxburgh, near Kelso, at 2.15pm.

A police spokesperson told The Southern: ““Police in the Borders were called to the River Teviot at Roxburgh at around 2pm on Sunday, September3, after the body of an elderly man was discovered by a member of the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”