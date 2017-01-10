Egg supremo John’s delight in knighthood

John Campbell, founder of Glenrath Farms, has been knighted in the New Year Honours List for his services to farming and charitable service to entrepreneurship.

This week, John spoke of his surprise at being told of the award, which follows his OBE recognition in 2000.

He said: “It is absolutely marvellous.

“I was very surprised at this news, but I am highly delighted not only for myself, but for my wife and family, and for the company and staff.”

John, 82, is still the chairman of the company, and he says the award will not change his life in the least.

He said: “I am 83 in a month’s time and I can’t afford to retire.”

Scotland’s top egg producer Glenrath ships one million eggs daily to supermarkets across the country, and is run by the Campbell family – 18 family members are employed at the farms.

John said: “We celebrated the news with the staff after the festive season as we were too busy beforehand.

“Everybody wants eggs for Christmas.”

Glenrath, based at Lamancha, near West Linton, has led the industry charge away from battery production and into welfare-friendly free range and barn systems.

John is not one to rest on his laurels, as he has continued to invest and expand – and keeps at the forefront of technology, with a cutting-edge egg processing plant, including robotic grading and packing machines.

John’s roots in traditional livestock farming still shine through, as he takes greatpride in breeding and showing his pedigree Blackface sheep.