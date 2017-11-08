Welcome for Jedburgh campus progress

Securing a new inter generational campus for Jedburgh has been described as a “defining moment” by the council’s education bosses.

Donna Manson, the council’s service director for children and young people, praised how the town “came out in force to engage” during the successful consultation and added: “The Scottish Government and the council working in partnership to fund a new inter generational campus in Jedburgh has been a defining moment in changing the direction of travel towards a new vision for the school estate.”

More than 500 people attended a two-day pre-consultation event in the town in April.

The campus is to be built by March 2020.

Ms Manson added: “The new campus has been subject to a very successful statutory consultation process, in which 98% of the respondents agree with the recommendations.”

Her report specifically identified the high level of community engagement in Jedburgh where concern was raised about the challenge of sustaining a broad curriculum of education, the condition of the school estate in the town and the quality of the sports and recreational facilities.

The outcome of the whole process is now subject to a separate report which looks to close Jedburgh Grammar School, Parkside Primary School, Howdenburn Primary School, Howdenburn ASN Unit and establish a new inter generational campus for learners from 2 years to 102 years.