There was a slight age difference between the teams at Riverside Care Home last Thursday as 19 children from Philiphaugh Community School’s P1-4 classes took on the residents in javelin and football competitions.

There were also egg and spoon races and hula-hooping for the young ones, and, of course, ice cream for all at half-time.

There were certificates and medals for the winning children. Both residents and children can’t wait for the next visit.