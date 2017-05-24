Tesco Galashiels hits target in outreach initiative

Tesco supermarket in Galashiels is celebrating having taught its 8,000th child through its educational outreach programme.

Part of a nation-wide initiative, the Eat Happy Farm to Fork initiative involves teaching children how food is made and where it comes from.

And the staff at the Paton Street store celebrated this month as Jedburgh pupils from Howdenburn Primary School helped them reach the milestone.

Lorraine Gooden, Farm to Fork champion at the store, said: “We’ve explored everything from healthy eating to sustainability and food for fuel with children from across the Borders over the last three years.

“It has been a wonderful experience for all involved and we have seen children really engage in the hands-on food trails in store.

“This is a significant moment in the project – onwards and upwards to the 10,000 mark now.”

The youngsters enjoyed an in-store party, courtesy of the Galashiels colleagues. Anyone interested in the initiative can contact galashiels@eathappyproject.com.