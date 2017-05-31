Students show off their textile talent in Gala

Final-year students at Heriot-Watt University showed off their textile talents at a fashion showcase held at Galashiels last weekend.

Twenty-five students of the university’s School of Textiles and Design showed off their innovative technological expertise on Friday and Saturday evening at the university’s sewing workshop at the Galashiels campus.

Unlike its usual runway-style show, this year’s salon format allowed students to display both their final product as well as work from throughout the year. The pieces were on display to the public throughout the week with the exhibition ending today at 4pm.

Professor Fiona Waldron, head of the School of Textiles and Design, said: “While we are proud of our heritage, we are a progressive school that combines proactive knowledge and technical understanding with creativity to meet the fast pace of today’s textiles and design industry.

“We are extremely proud of our students’ collections and have no doubt they will help shape the future of the fashion and design industries in the UK and beyond.”

Bruce Munro Roberts, director of studies, fashion technology, said: “By changing the event to a salon format, we’re bringing the audience much closer to collections than ever before.”

The show included work by 21-year-old Robyn Griffiths, Newton Mearns, who has been selected to show her final year collection at Graduate Fashion Week in London.

The exhibition also featured a swim wear collection entitled Soup, which has an environmental focus, by Amy Johnston, 21, Musselburgh.

Fashion, interior design and marketing and retailing students displayed work.