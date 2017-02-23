South African kids set to enjoy a busy week in Selkirk

A group of South African youngsters will visit the town next week as part of a project funded by Selkirk High School.

The school’s Journey 2 Change committee has raised more than £3,000 to bring seven students and one leader over from Umlazi, the largest township in Durban, for a week.

For the past three years the Selkirk students have worked with Lasswade High School to finance these visits, and the annual project continues to go from strength to strength.

The South African students, all aged between 15 and 17, arrive in the town on Sunday and will be hosted by local families.

The group will enjoy a full programme of events including a games night, Rotary Club visit, film night, tour of the town and a joint conference.

The visit culminates with a family ceilidh next Saturday night.

Journey 2 Change senior student chairwoman Ellie Thomson said: “For the past three years we have hosted South African students bringing great benefits for all involved.”

“The Making a Difference conference will give both groups of young people the opportunity to debate and discuss how they would go about campaigning for change that will lead to a fairer and more equal global society.”

The committee has worked tirelessly over the last year to fund the trip through pop-up shops, sponsored walks, bake sales and quiz nights.

Selkirk High School head teacher Wilma Burgeon added: “The committee’s achievements, and the impact of the project are truly inspirational and a fantastic example of young people who are passionate about working together to make a difference.

“It’s about global citizenship and how we can work together to make a difference.”