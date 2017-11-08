School’s out

In the words Alice Cooper, school was certainly out for ever at Kelso on Tuesday, as pupils were piped out of the Bowmont Street school for the last time by the town’s pipe band.

As they left, a small ceremony was performed as the school’s flag was taken down. In our picture, from left, are deputy head girl Grace Edwards, head girl Aimee Martin, head teacher Jill Lothian, head boy Charlie Graves and deputy head boy James Crombie.

Their new school, in the town’s Angraflat Road, will open on Tuesday, November 14.

The 22.5m building will be able to accommodate 780 pupils, and it boasts a wide range of modern facilities for students and the community, including grass, 3G and 2G sports pitches, a games hall, an eco-garden pond, and an orchard and allotment, as well as an outdoor classroom and an arts and craft garden.