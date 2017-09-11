SBC bids to lure former teachers back to school

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) hopes to lure former teachers back into the profession following reports of a national shortage of recruits.

The council is participating in the delivery of a refresher course being offered by the Moray House School of Education for qualified teachers looking to re-enter the profession after a period of absence.

The 10-week course is open to all qualified primary and secondary teachers who have been away from the profession for a number of years, or are new to the Scottish education system and who wish to return to the profession either full-time, part-time or as a supply teacher.

A spokesperson for SBC said: “Like many other local authorities we are experiencing recruitment challenges for teachers of maths, business studies, home economics, physics, computing and technical.

“Being a rural authority we are also finding recruitment to temporary posts to be increasingly challenging.”

The course may also be helpful for teachers in the independent sector working toward registration with the GTCS (General Teaching Council for Scotland).

It is becoming increasingly desirable for these professionals to be registered and while this course is not a teaching qualification, it can support anyone in the private sector who is keen to achieve full registration.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for children and young people, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to re-enter the profession to refresh their skills and learning ... anyone taking part in this course will benefit not only from their expertise but also the local, real-life knowledge and good practice of the six partner local authorities.”

The course will be delivered in an online format, along with two face-to-face sessions to be held at Moray House School of Education, University of Edinburgh on Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, December 9.

There will also be the opportunity for an optional observation placement for up to three days in a local school.

Participants will receive a comprehensive overview of current policy and practice within the Scottish education system, including information on recent changes in national priorities and advice on current curriculum guidelines and their implications for professional practice.

The cost of the course is £400 with more information available at: www.ed.ac.uk/education/rtt

SBC is also running a free refresher session for anyone looking to return to teaching in the Borders on October 3, from 4.30-6.30pm at the Continuing Professional Development Centre, Marigold Drive, Langlee.

The session would be particularly helpful for anyone considering applying to the above course. For more information or to book a place, phone 01896 664161 or email: CPD@scotborders.gov.uk