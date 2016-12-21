Rory, 12, is champion of inclusion

The needs of Scottish schoolchildren who require additional educational support are being championed by a 12-year- old Jedburgh Grammar pupil.

Rory Brown, who has Tourette’s syndrome, has been nominated by Scottish Borders Council to represent the region on the Young Ambassadors for Inclusion Network which was set up last year by Education Scotland and the Scottish Government.

John Davidson

The initiative aims to ensure the views of young people who require additional support are heard by “all those involved in teaching and in planning inclusive services”.

One of eight ambassadors from across Scotland and the only one with the incurable neurological disorder, Rory gave his take on the ups and downs of school life for a Tourette’s sufferer at a special event organised by the network in Glasgow last week.

“Making the transition from primary to secondary school this summer proved difficult for Rory, but he has received a huge level of encouragement and support at Jedburgh Grammar,” said Rory’s mum Lisa.

“Dealing with someone with Tourette’s in a school setting is challenging for everyone, but it can have positive outcomes if the right support is put in place.”

In the spring Rory and the other ambassadors have been invited by the network to attend an event at which they will share their school experiences with a Scottish Government minister.

Before that, a BBC documentary charting Rory’s life, in and out of school, is due to be screened.

The film explores the blossoming relationship between Rory and his fellow sufferer and mentor John Davidson from Galashiels who has devoted most of his adult life to raising awareness of the condition.

Both share the most severe form of the condition – known as coprolalia – which manifests itself not only in involuntary movements or tics, but also in bursts of uncontrollable swearing.

The film, shot in Galashiels and Jedburgh, will be screened first on the online channel BBC3 at the end of February and will later be aired on BBC 1.