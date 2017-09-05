Police campaign to help keep students safe

Police Scotland has launched a campaign to provide the country’s students with guidance and advice on how to keep safe.

The drive is aimed at almost 500,000 students starting at or returning to colleges and universities this month.

The force is delivering vital safety advice to students at Freshers’ Weeks around the country as part of the Student Safety Campaign, which launched today (September 5).

Safety tips to enjoy student life while avoiding potential dangers include home and property security, online safety, party safety, keeping identities safe and illicit trade. Students are also being encouraged to think about how secure their accommodation is.

Chief Inspector Scott Tees, Safer Communities, said: “For many, becoming a student can be a life changing and life enhancing experience – that’s why Police Scotland wants to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time during your studies. We would ask that students take a few minutes to download our safety guide which contains useful tips on how to stay safe, whether that’s on campus, at home or socialising both on and offline.”

Further information is available at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/student-safety, www.young.scot/choices-for-life and www.knowthescore.info as well as on the force’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and by following #StudentLife.