New project will teach organic growing and healthy cooking

Families living in the Tweed Valley are to benefit from a £105,000 project aimed at encouraging organic growing and healthy cooking on a budget.

Peebles-based community interest company You Can Cook’s latest new project Food for Life and will run across Innerleithen, Walkerburn and Traquair over the next 12 months.

The scheme, funded by Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Challenge fund, will run in partnership with the area’s schools and will consolidate the edible garden built within the grounds of St Ronan’s Primary School with work at the newly acquired land at Walkerburn Primary school.

It will also support children and the wider community in learning organic growing, healthy cooking and reducing their food waste.

You Can Cook founding director Bosco Santimano said: “Pupils from St Ronan’s Primary will be sharing their growing and cooking skills with the pupils of Walkerburn Primary and vice versa. This will go a long way in encouraging younger children to take up growing and cooking.

“Food waste sessions will be run in conjunction to help support the community in their fight against climate change, understanding food miles, carbon footprint, seasonal foods and other environmental topics.

“We will extend support to an additional 20 homes in the Walkerburn area while providing backup to the current 56 homes in Innerleithen we have helped support in home growing in the last year.

“The legacy we will leave behind is another functioning and secure edible garden that will be used as a training site for the Walkerburn community and the wider Borders region to access affordable training.

“We truly believe that projects like these have a lasting legacy if all the stakeholders are given an opportunity to express and share their ideas, and are given ownership right at the beginning of the process.”

For further information you can visit: www.facebook.com/YouCanCookScotland