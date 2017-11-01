Melrose primary rewards pupils who walk to school

Parents dropping off their children at Melrose Primary School have been accused of “horrendous” parking by a community councillor.

At the October meeting of Melrose Community Council, vice chair, Val Miller, said: “Parents don’t seen to walk ther children to school any more, they all drive as close as possible, and the parking is horrendous. You can’t move in the street before school starts and after it closes for the day.”

Her remarks were backed up by community policeman PC Callum Wilson.

However, Scottish Borders Council has said that the school has a number of objectives in place to solvethe problem.

A council spokesperson said: “Melrose Primary School continues to work with pupils and parents to encourage walking and cycling, and only last week took part in a walk to school week initiative, where those who travel in a sustainable manner were rewarded.

“Like all schools in the Scottish Borders, Melrose Primary School has a number of parents, grandparents and carers who opt to drive to/from school, and if there are any specific concerns over how cars have been parked then these concerns should be passed on to Police Scotland as the enforcing authority.

“The school benefits from a part-time 20mph limit, multiple zig zag lines, a build out and a school crossing patrol. The school also promotes ‘park and stride’ from Gibson Park all year round.”