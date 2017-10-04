Little Learners help kick-start relaunch

Youngsters in Melrose were put through their paces by the town’s rugby stars this week as part of a week-long relaunch celebration at their nursery.

Gibson Park Little Learners, formerly known as Gibson Park Playgroup, invited Scotland Sevens Cap and Melrose rugby stalwart Graeme Dodds, and current Melrose prop, Nick Beavon, to host a mini rugby class on Monday morning to celebrate the group’s new name, uniforms and members.

Gibson Park Little Learners relaunch week. Visit from rugby players Graeme Dodds, and Nick Beavon.

Gemma Cargill, manager at Gibson Park Little Learners, said: “We want people to take the stigma out of the playgroup name. We are not a mother and toddler group, we are an early learning centre and we are putting lots of different opportunities the children’s way.

“We are passionate about making every day different and this rename hopes to enforce that.”

Based at the Melrose Parish Church hall, Little Learners, run by Gemma and play leader Pauline Petrie, currently has 12 children, aged between two-and-a-half and five years, on the register with more set to start after the October and Christmas holidays.

“That’s what makes us different,” Gemma added. “Because we have smaller numbers, we can show the children more, We want to make every day different by giving the children real-life experiences such as going to the local shops on walkabout Wednesdays, having monthly day trips and taking part in the Forest Schools project which lets us take the children into Darnick Community Woods.

“It’s all about the kids for us so we wanted to make the relaunch just as exciting for the kids.”

Graeme, whose son Brodie attends Little Learners, added; “It’s great to be here and play some rugby with the children. They have been so enthusiastic, the atmosphere is great, and the fun that they have at Little Learners is very obvious.”

The relaunch week culminates with a meet and greet coffee morning, raising funds for IT equipment, this Saturday in the rugby club between 10am and 12pm.

Gibson Park Little Learners is now open for new enrolments, contact managergibsonparkplaygroup@gmail.com for full details.