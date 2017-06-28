Langlee school’s out .... for ever!

Braw Lad Greg Robertson and Braw Lass Amy Thomson arrived at Langlee Primary School on Tuesday, for an emotionally-charged visit.

Not only was this the last event in the school before it is demolished in the summer, it was also the last day of work after eight years service for head teacher Sandra Davidson, 60, who is retiring.

She said: “This is truly a historic occasion, as the Braw Lad Greg was a pupil here as well, so it is fitting he is visiting as Braw Lad on the school’s last day.”

The pupils sang Gathering songs for the Principals, and presentations were made.

Awards were handed out for the annual essay and art competitions, as well as the Bert Naismith Memorial Trophy for citizenship – won by Hannah Bradley of P7.

Also, the Langlee Lad and Lass were picked out of a hat – and they are Danny Lindores and Taylor Paterson.

See our website for the full list of award winners.