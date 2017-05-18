Kidnapped book inspires sense of adventure in kids

Around 30 townsfolk turned out to view an exhibition held by St Joseph’s Primary School pupils at Tower Street’s Pop Up Shop on Tuesday.

The two-hour exhibition showcased P4-7 pupils’ project work from this term which has been influenced by Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 adventure story, Kidnapped.

Eleven pupils, influenced by the journeys of the two main characters , David Balfour and Alan Breck, created maps and journeys of their own, reflecting their interests, such as mountain biking, nature and vegetarian food.

For the project, the pupils created business logos and posters for adventure tours and made suitcases containing their chosen items for the journey.

P4-7 class teacher, Pete Carthy, said: “It was a great day, the children loved it, and the experience.

“In the end, we had about 30 people visiting the shop, including local community police officer PC Karen Ballantyne, SNP councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Father Jeremy Milne from St Joseph’s RC Church, the headteacher, parents and grandparents.”

Moira Robertson, the school’s headteacher, said: “This has been such an exciting and motivating project.

“Our children have developed digital literacy skills, enterprise, and demonstrated the application of a whole range of other transferable skills.”

