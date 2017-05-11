High school pupils raise £700

Stylish pupils at Selkirk High School raised £700 for charity after staging their near sell-out annual catwalk show, Sew and Tell.

The pupils donated a cheque to Teenage Cancer Trust at the school last week, when they were visited by the charity’s East of Scotland regional fundraiser, Emma Vickerstaff.

Third-year pupils Amy Stansfield, Charlie Zavarroni, Anine Stevenson, Emily Sha and Alice Pittman handed over the cheque on Thursday, May 4.

Ninety pupils across all year groups put on the catwalk showcase for members of the public with the help of Clair Hood and Liz Parkes of Creative Borders in Education.

Liz said: “During the day the pupils held a show for other schools to come and see, and then in the evening there was an event for the public to attend.

“Pupils from every year group took part and made their own designs.”

“The evening went very well and it was lovely seeing the big range of year groups taking part.

“We are absolutely delighted at the amount raised, it was more than we anticipated.”

Emma said: “We are so grateful to the creative fashion students of Selkirk High School for their support.

“£700 is a fantastic amount to raise. As a charity, we rely on voluntary donations and the support of the local community through events like these to ensure young people with cancer and their families have access to the best possible care and support.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported us and helped to raise awareness and funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

To donate to the trust visit www.teenagecancertrust.org