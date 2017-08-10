Heads praise pupils for best results ever

Secondary schools across the region are celebrating a record haul of exam passes amassed across the region.

And headteachers across the board have told of their pride at the achievements of their pupils and staff.

Earlston High School pupils open their SQA exam results at the school.

Selkirk High School head Jamie Bryson said: “The young people of Selkirk High School are an inspiration when they are at their best, and it’s wonderful to see so many of them celebrating this week.

“There are some spectacular achievements this year, with many students attaining at the highest levels and large numbers achieving excellent qualifications across a range of subjects.”

Justin Sinclair, of Earlston High, said: “Our S4 results were exceptionally strong, with an increased percentage of young people achieving a minimum of five national 5 awards.

“In our S5 and S6, we saw another year of excellent attainment.

Earlston High School pupils open their SQA exam results at the school.

“Our staff, community, parents and carers should be extremely proud of each and every individual pupil success and achievement on this examination results day.”

Galashiels Academy head Kevin Ryalls said: “We were particularly pleased with the results of our departing S6.

“The number of young people in the 2011 cohort leaving Galashiels Academy with three highers, five highers and one advanced higher increased by an average of 12%.

“We are also proud of our S5 results, which were also very positive, with another increase in higher passes and an average improvement of 10% in the number of pupils attaining three or five highers since 2015.”

Earlston High School pupils open their SQA exam results at the school.

Jedburgh Grammar head Susan Oliver said: “We are very proud of how our young people have performed and also of the fantastic range of achievements they have accomplished over the last session in school, the community and further afield.

“Highlights of this year’s performance include an increase in S4 pupils gaining five or more national 5 passes and an increase in S5 pupils gaining five highers.

“We are also delighted to see pupils perform very well in higher Spanish and national 5 practical electronics, both of which were offered for the first time this session.”

Jill Lothian, head at Kelso High said: “We are very proud of our young people and their efforts in this year’s examinations.

“Our senior students aimed high and worked hard towards their individual targets and goals.

“The vast majority of them have been rewarded for this commitment.”

Peebles High headteacher Paul Fagan added: “Peebles High School continues to set new records for SQA exam results.

“This year, an outstanding 34% of S5 pupils achieved five highers, a 6% increase on last year’s results.”

“This fantastic achievement is due to the commitment and dedication of our young people, parents and staff working tirelessly throughout the year and reaffirms Peebles High as one of the highest attaining schools in Scotland.

“However, we are also conscious that for some of your young people results day was not a cause for celebration and we look forward to meeting with them at the start of the new term and planning for success in session 2017-18.”