Galashiels pupils had a great time puting animal stories into rhyme

An amazing 14 children from a Galashiels primary school have had their poems about animals published in a national book.

Their proud teacher, Nicola McLean, who looks after the primary one, two and three classes in the 64-pupil St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Livingstone Place, said: “Some of the primary ones needed a little input on their work, but as far as the older pupils are concerned, it was all their own work.

“The children were doing a poetry block in school anyway, so when the invitation came in to enter, we thought it would be a good idea.

“I think it is a very positive thing for the children to do ... they are just as competitive as any adult, and they put a lot of effort into their work as they knew it could be published.

“This has been a brilliant exercise for the children, sharing their poems in assembly and celebrating their work and achievements.

“I was very proud of them and to see their hard work being presented and highlighted to such good effect is heartening.”

The book – Poetry Safari: Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – is published by Peterborough company Young Writers.

The idea is to ntroduce younger pupils to poetry and help them create their own original poem inspired by animals. From wild animals and sea creatures to pets and dinosaurs, pupils could write about any animal they chose – even create their own crazy creature.

The book’s editor Jenni Harrison said: “We beleive that seeing their work in print will inspire a love of reading and writing, and give these young poets the confidence to develop their skills in the future.

“Poetry is a wonderful way to introduce young children to the idea of rhyme and rhythm and helps learning and the development of communication, language and literacy skills.”

The books, costing £15.99, can be bought by parents – with some of the kids signing their copy to increase the value!