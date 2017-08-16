Duns Primary School is officially unveiled

Have your say

On their first day back after the summer holiday, around 350 pupils watched as the new Duns Primary School was officially unveiled today.

The red tape was cut by p7 pupil, Harris Gordon, and p1 pupil, Abbie Armstrong, both celebrating birthdays.

Graham Construction, Hub South East Scotland and local councillors at the New Primary school at Duns bmcb 13

They were joined Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for children and young people, councillor Carol Hamilton.

In 2016 work began to relocate the school to the former Berwickshire High School building by Northern Ireland-based Graham Construction.

Councillor Hamilton told the crowd: “For pupils and staff at Duns Primary, it really is a historic day, ending 137 years of the primary school being located in the building on Langtongate.

“However, I know everyone has been looking forward to the move to the new campus, which will also include the Berwickshire Locality Support Centre.”

Pupils arrive at the new school.

That centre will benefit children with additional needs.

The £8.6m project has been part-funded by the Scottish Futures Trust.

Pupils spent their last day at the old building, due to it being put on the market by Scottish Borders Council, at the end of June.

In 2007, that accommodation was deemed a major weakness by inspectors and the council acknowledged that it would not be able to cope with a projected increase in school numbers.

children filing into Duns new Primary school bmcb 13

Yesterday also saw the opening of the £10m Langlee Primary School in Galashiels by Scottish Borders Council leader, Shona Haslam.

Craig Bridges, regional development director at Graham Construction, said: “Our team completed this project to schedules for the new school term commencing.”

Both projects are part of Scotland’s Schools for Future programme and delivered significant community benefits, with McLaughlin and Harvey creating 16 new jobs for local people, providing work experience to two unemployed people and two students from Borders College, and engaging with almost 300 pupils and students.

It was approved back in 2009.

New Duns Primary School

Our Facebook Live video of the official opening has been viewed more than 3,200 times at the time of writing.

Visit www.facebook.com/theberwickshire to view it.