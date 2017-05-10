Douglas and Erin are named as Tweedbank Lad and Lass

Tweedbank has revealed the two youngsters who will lead the village’s annual festivities as its principals this summer.

On Saturday night in a ceremony in its community centre delighted youngsters Douglas Anderson and Erin Gallagher were announced as Tweedbank Lad and Tweedbank Lass for 2017.

Tweedbank Lad and Lass Douglas Anderson and Erin Gallagher.

The young duo will be supported by the lad’s first and second attendants, Angus Younger and Greig Moffat, and the lass’s attendants, Poppy Bashford and Elle Robertson.

Douglas, 12, and Erin, 11, both P7 pupils at Tweedbank Primary, were cheered on by their classmates.

The selection process is designed to give each child who puts themselves forward for one of the six roles an equal chance of being selected.

This year’s six lucky children saw their names pulled at random from a closed ballot box by Tweedbank Primary headteacher Alyson Weir.

The community centre saw a good turnout of well-wishers to offer their congratulations to the new principals, with most staying on to enjoy a disco afterwards.

Last year’s Tweedbank lad, Ross Moffat, and lass, Paige Gilhooley, were also on hand at the selection to offer advice about the roles.

The lad and lass will lead the village’s fair, which begins on Saturday, May 20 and culminates with the grand parade and main fair day on Saturday, May 27.

Investiture night will be held on Tuesday, May 23, when Galashiels Braw Lad Greg Robertson and Braw Lass Amy Thomson and their attendants will be introduced to the Tweedbank Lad and Lass.

As is now traditional, the fair kicks off with a football fun day in memory of former Tweedbank lad Chris Doyle, followed by an evening disco.

Further events throughout the week include bingo nights for both children and adults, a walking treasure hunt, fancy-dress parade, team bowling competition, pavement art workshops and an over-50s afternoon tea.