Client design project for Borders students

Borders College HND Graphic Design (Visual Communications) students recently took part in a client initiated design project for the Borders Deer Management Group (BDMG).

Students were tasked with designing a logo for BDMG literature and presentation materials, which would be used to circulate information to the general public.

The design brief listed eight separate stipulations of what the group were looking for, and the students were required to present their designs in a 10 minute client presentation.

The designs are to be judged and the final winner announcement will be made in March 2017.